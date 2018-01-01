Jim Caldwell fired as Detroit Lions coach - WNEM TV 5

Jim Caldwell fired as Detroit Lions coach

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
DETROIT (WNEM) -

The Detroit Lions are in the market for a new head coach.

General Manager Bob Quinn has informed Jim Caldwell that he will not be returning as head coach, the team announced on their Twitter page. 

The Lions fired Caldwell one day after they closed the season with a 35-11 win over the Green Bay Packers. He leaves Detroit after four seasons, two playoff appearances and a 36-28 record.

Caldwell had the highest winning percentage (.556) for a Lions coach since Earl Clark won 63.6 percent of his games in 1937-1938. 

The decision comes with mixed reactions from fans. 

