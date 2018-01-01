Jim Caldwell fired as Detroit Lions coach

The Detroit Lions are in the market for a new head coach.

General Manager Bob Quinn has informed Jim Caldwell that he will not be returning as head coach, the team announced on their Twitter page.

The Lions fired Caldwell one day after they closed the season with a 35-11 win over the Green Bay Packers. He leaves Detroit after four seasons, two playoff appearances and a 36-28 record.

Caldwell had the highest winning percentage (.556) for a Lions coach since Earl Clark won 63.6 percent of his games in 1937-1938.

The decision comes with mixed reactions from fans.

Coaches don't win ball games players do! Firing Caldwell won't bring any immediate results. — Corey ball (@sk84almost) January 1, 2018

Very sad news! He has been such an asset to our boys! Our team! Thank you coach for all your hard work! Hopefully this was a wrong move on the GM's part! — Jennifer DeOrnellas (@JensJIC311) January 1, 2018

Can’t lose to a team (Cincinnati) that had already quit on their season in a must win game and expect to keep your job — Mike (@Mwhelz01Mike) January 1, 2018

@Lions had many positive steps with Caldwell but I don’t think he’s the type of coach that take them to the next level. Hopefully the new guy can. Go lions!!! — Jay Schleiffer (@theschleef) January 1, 2018

