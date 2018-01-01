First babies of 2018 welcomed in Flint, Saginaw - WNEM TV 5

First babies of 2018 welcomed in Flint, Saginaw

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Photo provided by family Photo provided by family
Source: Covenant HealthCare Source: Covenant HealthCare
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

With a new year comes new life, and two Mid-Michigan hospitals are celebrating their first babies of 2018.

Parents Breanna and Matt Yelinek welcomed a baby boy, Braxton, at 12:12 a.m. Monday at McLaren Regional Medical Center in Flint

Braxton weighed in at 7 pounds, 8 ounces and measured 20 ¼ inches long. 

The birth was quite a gift for Braxton's father. He came back from Afghanistan three days before Christmas and has to report back to duty on Jan. 10. 

At Covenant Hospital in Saginaw, parents Lauren and Keith Rokosz welcomed a baby boy as well. Roman Daniel Rokosz was born at 5:17 a.m. Monday, according to a spokesperson. He weighed 8 pounds and one ounce. 

Congratulations to both families! 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

