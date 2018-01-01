First babies of 2018 welcomed in Flint, Saginaw

With a new year comes new life, and two Mid-Michigan hospitals are celebrating their first babies of 2018.

Parents Breanna and Matt Yelinek welcomed a baby boy, Braxton, at 12:12 a.m. Monday at McLaren Regional Medical Center in Flint

Braxton weighed in at 7 pounds, 8 ounces and measured 20 ¼ inches long.

The birth was quite a gift for Braxton's father. He came back from Afghanistan three days before Christmas and has to report back to duty on Jan. 10.

At Covenant Hospital in Saginaw, parents Lauren and Keith Rokosz welcomed a baby boy as well. Roman Daniel Rokosz was born at 5:17 a.m. Monday, according to a spokesperson. He weighed 8 pounds and one ounce.

Congratulations to both families!

