Police: Shooting victim drives self to hospital

A victim of a New Year's Day shooting drove himself to the hospital, police said.

The man arrived at Hurley Medical Center in Flint Monday afternoon with a gunshot wound to the shoulder, Michigan State Police Lt. David Kaiser said.

The car he arrived in had bullet holes and was not registered to him, Kaiser said.

The shooting happened at a gas station at Pasadena Avenue and Martin Luther King Avenue.

Police are holding the car as evidence.

The victim was listed in good condition and released from the hospital.

It is unclear if police have a suspect.

