Employees excited for minimum wage increase

The start of the new year is promising bigger paychecks for a number of employees across the United States.

Michigan was one of 18 states that saw its minimum wage increase on Jan. 1.

For Michigan, the raise was the last in a series of scheduled increases over the past several years.

"It feels good," said Jesse Fisher, employee at Media Reload.

Fisher is like many minimum wage employees in Michigan who now make $9.25 an hour. That's up 35 cents from the previous rate of $8.90 an hour.

"It's going to help me pay bills a lot faster and a lot easier, that's for sure. Other than that, having a little bit of extra money in my pocket is never a bad thing," Fisher said.

Not everyone supports a minimum wage increase and Fisher said he is aware of that fact.

"I understand you're afraid that if people are being paid more that things are going to go up. I don't think that's going to be the case. I think things are going to stay the same. It's just more people are going to have more money in their pocket and less stress and worry," Fisher said.

According to Michigan's website, any further increases to the minimum wage will be determined by the state treasurer based on the unemployment rate and the consumer price index.

As for Fisher, he hopes the minimum wage will continue to rise.

"I think eventually at least a $12 an hour minimum wage would be best. But I'm not holding my breath for it, but that's where I'd like to see it go," Fisher said.

