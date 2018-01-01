Family keeps dad's memory alive with annual football game

The players of the Finger Bowl were not about to let mother nature keep them indoors for the tradition.

They braced sub-zero wind chills on Monday for the football game.

"He's up there smiling at this because he really liked the tradition of the Finger Bowl game," said Fred Krause, participant.

The vacant Flint field comes alive at the start of every year.

A bunch of friends get together for a little gridiron glory called the Finger Bowl. It has been contested every year since 1947.

The game has its name thanks to Krause's father Chuck. He broke some fingers during the first contest.

"Played every year right up until the year he died. He still played. So I know he's proud. The tradition has been carried on by me and my two brothers and all our kids and now my grandkids," Krause said.

Monday marked the 72nd edition of the friendly competition. It pitted the red team, guys over 30, against the younger players wearing yellow.

Mike Martel said even though this year was one of the coldest Finger Bowls, he can remember the snow makes for great playing conditions.

"The snow helps quite a bit because you can't get going as fast. It's a little bit softer. We're not as young as we used to be either so it ends up helping us out in the long run," Martel said.

Karol Conrad was there to support the players on both teams. Even though she planned on staying outside for a short time, she was prepared.

"I have lots of layers on. So actually right now, I'm still pretty warm," she said.

The yellow team came out on top 22-20 after the red team missed a two point conversion to tie the game. But every player on the field plans to be back again at 11 a.m. on New Year's Day 2019.

"It's a good feeling. You know, every year it's always good to keep the tradition going and yeah, I don't have any plans to stop," Krause said.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.