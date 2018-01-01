Police: Man held in shooting deaths of wife, acquaintance

Authorities say a man has been arrested in the fatal shootings of his wife and an acquaintance at a Detroit home.

The mother and another man were found shot and killed McKinney Monday afternoon at a private home on the 9200 block of McKinney in Detroit.

The woman's three children, Kasra Watts, 15, Robert Watts, 12, and Elana Watts, 8, couldn't be located right away, but police later said they were found safe and are now with a relative.

The suspect, who is described as a 36-year-old man, was arrested in Redford.

Police were tipped off about the shooting by an anonymous 911 call earlier in the day. The caller claimed that he or she received a call from someone who said he had just shot his estranged wife.

Police said the suspect and the woman who died were separated and in the process of getting a divorce.

Detroit Police Deputy Chief Elvin Barren said the suspect had a roughly 15-year history of domestic violence. Police are investigating what prompted the shootings.

