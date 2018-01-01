Mid-Michigan men turn heads with ice carousel

A couple of Mid-Michigan residents are turning heads and more with an unusual ice creation.

They used a little ingenuity and some elbow grease to transform a pond into a carousel.

"I was talking to Grant at work one day and I said 'let's do this on our weekend off. We don't have anything else going on.' So we decided to give it a whirl," said Ryan Tremble.

Tremble and Grant Fox built an ice carousel.

"It was really cool. It's something you don't see every day. It was fun," Tremble said.

The Arenac County residents got the idea from a YouTube video. They spent two and a half hours bringing the ice carousel to life in the community of Omer.

They said making it was worth their while.

"We had a great time. We had a cookout on the ice," Fox said.

How did they do it?

"Took a center point and then had a 100 foot rope and made a circle like a homemade compass. And then cut the outside perimeter with a chainsaw and then three inches inside of that cut another line around it," Tremble said.

Fox said they did it because their kids were off from school and they wanted to get them outside.

They said they wanted to take advantage of the freezing Michigan weather.

"There's nothing really else to do in the winter time. So you gotta make the best of it," Tremble said.

You can follow the family's outdoor winter adventures on their Instagram page - @teamtrembleoutdoors.

