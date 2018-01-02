Key vote tonight on medical marijuana in Bay City - WNEM TV 5

Key vote tonight on medical marijuana in Bay City

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
BAY CITY, MI (WNEM) -

A key vote on medical marijuana Tuesday night.

Bay City Commissioners are expected to decide whether to allow provisioning centers in city limits.

They voted 7 to 1 last month to allow up to 50 of them, but Mayor Kathleen Newsham vetoed the plan.  She doesn't want them close to the jail or schools.

They're expected to vote again during tonight's meeting at 7:30.

