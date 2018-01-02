Boy, 10, rushed to hospital after shooting in Flint

Police are investigating after a child was rushed to the hospital following a shooting.

It happened about 10 p.m. Monday on Granville Avenue in Flint.

Police confirm a 10-year-old boy was taken to the hospital.

There have been reports the boy was shot in the head and is in critical condition, but police have not yet confirmed that information.

We made a call to Flint Police and are waiting on them to release more details.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.