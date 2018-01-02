Boy, 10, rushed to hospital after shooting in Flint - WNEM TV 5

Boy, 10, rushed to hospital after shooting in Flint

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

Police are investigating after a child was rushed to the hospital following a shooting. 

It happened about 10 p.m. Monday on Granville Avenue in Flint.

Police confirm a 10-year-old boy was taken to the hospital.

There have been reports the boy was shot in the head and is in critical condition, but police have not yet confirmed that information.

We made a call to Flint Police and are waiting on them to release more details.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.