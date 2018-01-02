Polar bear plunge in Lake Michigan

Wisconsin proved how tough it is when it comes to cold weather.

With a frigid temperature of one above zero, about 200 swimmers hit the water for the 32nd annual Polar Bear Club Plunge in Jacksonport.

Attendance this year was down from the normal 600-800 the event usually draws.

Many braved the icy water for the first time to see what it feels like for themselves.

"It's the coldest year so I mean you got to get the bragging rights I've done it before I live right down the beach sometimes I do it unofficially,” Jim Kapolmek said.

Proceeds from the plunge will be donated to the Jacksonport Fire Department and Door County's Feed My People Food Pantry.

