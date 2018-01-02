You guessed it... the cold rolls on

While we get a new year underway and get started on those brand new resolutions, Mother Nature is staying stubborn with cold air continuing to plague the region. It's going to stay cold for much of the workweek, but it does appear we do have some light at the end of the bitter cold tunnel.

Today & Tonight

It's still cold across Mid-Michigan this morning, but it's not the coldest morning we've seen in recent weeks. Most areas are in the teens to start today, but don't let those temperatures fool you, wind chills are still near and below zero.

Despite the cold not changing, we're at least off to a dry start for today and we do expect to stay that way through Tuesday. Skies will also break up a bit through today which should allow some windows for sun.

That sun will warm actual temperatures into the upper teens, possibly low 20s this afternoon, but unfortunately a breezy west southwesterly wind will keep us feeling near zero and below in the wind chill department all day long.

Any breaks in the clouds we manage today will fill back in later on tonight, trending mostly cloudy into the overnight. Much of the night will be dry, but a few snow showers will be possible the closer we get to daybreak on Wednesday.

Lows fall into the single numbers above zero tonight, but feels like temperatures will be dropping to around -5 to -10 in most areas with the breezy conditions rolling right into the overnight hours.

For a look at when the warmer temperatures arrive, check out your First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.