No injuries after mattress fire at Super 8 Motel in Flint Townsh - WNEM TV 5

No injuries after mattress fire at Super 8 Motel in Flint Township

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Source: WNEM Source: WNEM
FLINT TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities say no one was injured after a fire was reported at a Mid-Michigan motel. 

Genesee County Communications Center reported the structure fire at about 6:49 a.m. at the Super 8 Motel on Claude Avenue in Flint Township.

Investigators said a mattress in a room on the third floor caught fire. No one was hurt. 

Stay with TV5 as we continue to gather more details. 

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.