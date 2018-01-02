Halo Burger offering hot coffee priced according to daily temp - WNEM TV 5

Halo Burger offering hot coffee priced according to daily temp

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

A restaurant chain is giving Mid-Michigan residents a reason to enjoy these brutal cold temperatures.

Halo Burger will be fluctuating coffee prices will beginning Wednesday, Jan. 3 according to that day’s high temperature for Flint listed on weather.com.

For example, if the daily high is 33 degrees Fahrenheit, a cup of regular sized coffee will be 33 cents.

The promotion will run during weekdays through the month of January. 

The idea originated with the Thomas family when they offered coffee many years ago based off the daily temperature.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.