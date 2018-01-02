Halo Burger offering hot coffee priced according to daily temp

A restaurant chain is giving Mid-Michigan residents a reason to enjoy these brutal cold temperatures.

Halo Burger will be fluctuating coffee prices will beginning Wednesday, Jan. 3 according to that day’s high temperature for Flint listed on weather.com.

For example, if the daily high is 33 degrees Fahrenheit, a cup of regular sized coffee will be 33 cents.

The promotion will run during weekdays through the month of January.

The idea originated with the Thomas family when they offered coffee many years ago based off the daily temperature.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.