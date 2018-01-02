Passengers trapped on delayed Amtrak train for 13 hours

A train ride that was supposed to be a five-hour trip turned into a 13-hour wait for passengers.

Officials said 140 passengers were stuck on board an Amtrak train Sunday night after numerous delays.

Before it even left the station, an engine problem held up the Amtrak "Wolverine" for two and a half hours in Chicago.

The train was then delayed for another hour in western Michigan when a frozen track switch had to be fixed.

The longest delay by far happened overnight when passengers spent six hours waiting for a replacement team to relieve the train's crew members.

The train crew did try to keep passengers happy by bringing them fast food.

The Wolverine eventually made it to its final stop in Detroit.

