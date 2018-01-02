Streak of highs below 20 hits six... what's the record?

Like a broken record, our cold stretch of below-average temperatures continues in Mid-Michigan today, with many around the area hoping for any sort of warm up. We're getting to the point where highs in the 20s sound appetizing.

While this level of cold is a drag for many, on the positive side, many winter sport lovers are getting to take full advantage this year, with more and more ice shanties popping up every day.

If you're not one to pay close attention to the highs and lows of each day, let's face it you're probably looking for every reason not to lately, we're on a bit of a streak.

At MBS Airport, one of the climate stations for the National Weather Service, we've achieved seven straight days of high temperatures that have checked in at less than 20 degrees, starting on December 26th.

While this may not seem impressive on the surface, the streak could grow even more by the end of the week. Today's actual temperatures are expected to be the warmest of the workweek around the upper teens and low 20s. Of course, if Saginaw reaches 20, the streak stops at seven.

But if we keep that streak going this week, that will likely take us right into Saturday as temperatures on Wednesday will drop into the teens, with single numbers expected Thursday and Friday, possibly Saturday. Assuming we keep the streak going into Saturday, that would be 12 straight days.

At this point, high temperatures on Sunday are expected to be in the 20s, ending the streak there.

Assuming we keep the streak going, would that be a record for a streak of highs below 20 degrees? It would actually be just short.

Going back into the record books, the longest streak of days with highs below 20 occurred back in January and February 1961. The streak started on January 21st and lasted until February 3rd of that year, a stretch of 14 days. Just in case you were curious, over that 14 day span, the Tri-Cities recorded 4" of snow.

It will be interesting to see how everything plays out today, and also how temperature trends play out into the weekend. Stay tuned!

