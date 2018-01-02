Wind escort needed to cross the Mighty Mac - WNEM TV 5

Wind escort needed to cross the Mighty Mac

It’s windy at the Mackinac Bridge, and that means certain high profile vehicles will need an escort to cross the Mighty Mac.

High profile vehicles such as pickup trucks with campers, cars with small boats, bicycles, or luggage attached to the roof, Ryder or U-Haul trucks, or any semi-tractors with enclosed trailers will need to be escorted across the span.

Drivers are asked to reduce their speed to 20 mph and be prepared to stop. Bridge personnel are stationed at both ends of the bridge to provide instructions regarding how and when to cross.

