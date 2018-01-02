Man stabbed in face, investigation underway

An investigation is underway after a man was stabbed in the face.

The Bay City Department of Public Safety responded to the 300 block of Garfield Avenue early on Jan. 2 after reports of a woman asking for someone to call 911.

When officers arrived at around 1:11 a.m., the woman brought them to a home where a 59-year-old man was suffering from life-threatening wounds to his face.

The man was taken to McLaren Bay Region hospital, according to Bay City Public Safety Capt. Joseph Lanava, and then transferred to Hurley Medical Center in Flint.

A 56-year-old man who was nearby was also hurt and taken to the hospital. After he was released he was arrested on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, among other charges.

Investigators said the victim, suspect, and woman who called for help all live together, but no other details have been released.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.