Man stabbed in face, investigation underway

A man is in custody in connection with the shooting death of a Mid-Michigan native and mother of five.More >
A man is in custody in connection with the shooting death of a Mid-Michigan native and mother of five.More >
A Saginaw man has quite the fish story to tell after catching a massive sturgeon on the Saginaw River.More >
A Saginaw man has quite the fish story to tell after catching a massive sturgeon on the Saginaw River.More >
Just as Mid-Michigan schools are getting ready to welcome back students after the holiday break, they are also facing the prospect of a snow day becoming a cold day.More >
Just as Mid-Michigan schools are getting ready to welcome back students after the holiday break, they are also facing the prospect of a snow day becoming a cold day.More >
It's official. Chip and Joanna Gaines are expecting baby number five.More >
It's official. Chip and Joanna Gaines are expecting baby number five.More >
Authorities say a western Michigan shoplifting suspect charged in a fatal crash while fleeing police has died while awaiting trial.More >
Authorities say a western Michigan shoplifting suspect charged in a fatal crash while fleeing police has died while awaiting trial.More >
A Michigan bowling complex is reviewing its dress code after receiving complaints that the policy targets black men.More >
A Michigan bowling complex is reviewing its dress code after receiving complaints that the policy targets black men.More >
Anchorage, Alaska, was warmer Tuesday than Jacksonville, Florida. The weather in the U.S. is that upside down.More >
Anchorage, Alaska, was warmer Tuesday than Jacksonville, Florida. The weather in the U.S. is that upside down.More >
The claims are everywhere: If you add apple cider vinegar to your daily diet, it will help you lose weight.More >
The claims are everywhere: If you add apple cider vinegar to your daily diet, it will help you lose weight.More >
A planned closure of a busy Bay City bridge has been delayed due to the bitter cold.More >
A planned closure of a busy Bay City bridge has been delayed due to the bitter cold.More >
Authorities say 96-year-old woman has died after apparently wandering away from her suburban Detroit home and being overcome by the cold.More >
Authorities say 96-year-old woman has died after apparently wandering away from her suburban Detroit home and being overcome by the cold.More >