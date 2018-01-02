Sheriff's office: Man wanted for questioning for stealing garments from laundry room

A man is wanted for questioning for allegedly taking several garments from a community dryer area in an apartment building.

The Isabella County Sheriff's Office released the man's photo on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

He is 6' with a medium build. He has dark hair and a tattoo on the left side of his neck.

The man was wearing a gray quilted Northface coat, dark shoes with white soles, dark gray pants and a navy blue winter hat.

The sheriff's office said he is wanted for questioning for taking garments from an apartment on Deerfield Road.

The incident happened on Dec. 27 about 7:40 p.m.

He may have been driving a white car, possibly an Impala, the sheriff's office said.

If you have any information on the man's identity you are asked to contact the sheriff's office at 989-772-5911.

