Police seek help tracking down graffiti vandals

Police are seeking the public's help tracking down graffiti vandals.

Several images were painted on buildings through the village of Millington.

Police believe the graffiti happened between Dec. 29 and Jan. 2. They believe it was done Friday night as there are no footprints in the snow in some of the areas.

If you have any information on possible suspects you are asked to call the Millington Police Department at 989-871-2412.

