How superintendents decide to cancel school

Just as Mid-Michigan schools are getting ready to welcome back students after the holiday break, they are also facing the prospect of a snow day becoming a cold day.

The dangerous temperatures this week could force schools to close.

"The bottom line is student safety," said Craig Douglas, dean of education at Saginaw Valley State University.

Douglas is also a former superintendent.

He said there isn't a specific rule about when schools have to close due to weather.

"You look at all the factors - the wind chill, the forecast, etc. And you just make the best decision that you can," Douglas said.

He said for him, his biggest trigger was freezing rain. One time he didn't cancel school and he felt the cold sting of that decision.

"We had one heck of a time getting everybody home," Douglas said.

He said superintendents often pool their information together. People make the call for different reasons, but he believes everyone has the students' safety in mind.

"I think most would err on the side of caution," Douglas said.

