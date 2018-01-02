Commissioners override mayor's veto on medical marijuana facilities

Medical marijuana businesses could soon set up shop in Bay City.

Bay City commissioners made the decision at their Tuesday meeting.

The commissioners overrode the mayor's decision to veto an ordinance that would allow medical marijuana facilities to operate within the city.

"It's my only voice," Mayor Kathi Newsham said.

She is not necessarily against the idea, but she said the current ordinance passed last month does not address all of the issues.

The commissioners voted again Tuesday night 8-1, overriding Newsham's veto.

"We're having trouble funding our bridges. So this is a way we can help fund our government," City Commission President Andrew Niewzinski said.

He said they now have the ability to start accepting applications.

Residents had different opinions about the medical marijuana ordinance.

"I think medical marijuana should come in. I think it's the wave of the future," one resident said.

While others wanted to see Newsham's veto stay in place.

"I feel it should be banned, especially in our county," another resident said.

In all, six votes were needed to override Newsham's veto.

"We will just move forward with what the commissioners voted on Dec. 18 and see how we go forth with that," Newsham said.

