Saginaw man catches giant sturgeon on river

A Saginaw man has quite the fish story to tell after catching a massive sturgeon on the Saginaw River.

Joey Johnson was fishing in the Carrollton area Tuesday morning when he landed the fish.

It took more than an hour and assistance from one of his friends to reel in the 64-68 inch fish, Johnson said.

He said he doesn't know how much it weighs because his scale only went up to 20 pounds, but he compared it to picking up a full sized German shepherd.

Per state law, Johnson released the sturgeon back to the river after taking a few pictures with his catch.

He called it "the fish of a lifetime."

