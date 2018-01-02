Some schools resume classes while others remain on break

Some students resumed classes on Tuesday while others still had a day or two left of winter break.

Who determines when school resumes and why?

"We've gone towards having longer Christmas breaks," Freeland Public Schools Superintendent Matt Cairy said.

Students who attend Freeland schools enjoyed another day of Christmas vacation while other districts went back to the books.

That calendar decision is made by the superintendents that make up the intermediate school district, which is a group of schools in a county.

"All schools try to make decisions that are going to serve their kids and families in the best possible way," Cairy said.

Both Christmas and spring breaks are chosen this way to keep things organized. The schools share a lot of common resources, like bus transportation.

"Many of our students go to center programs like the career complex. So you kind of need some commonality and some sameness," said Craig Douglas, dean of education for Saginaw Valley State University.

Otherwise, resources can get mixed up and complicate schedules. Each school has to provide 180 days of teaching.

