AAA Michigan says statewide average gas prices up 8 cents - WNEM TV 5

AAA Michigan says statewide average gas prices up 8 cents

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) -

AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have gone up about 8 cents per gallon in the past week.

The Dearborn-based auto club said Tuesday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.68 a gallon. That price is 16 cents more than at the same time a year ago.

Michigan's lowest average price was about $2.60 per gallon in the Marquette area. The highest was about $2.73 per gallon in the Jackson area.

The Detroit-area's average rose about 4 cents to $2.67 per gallon.

AAA Michigan says the state has the country's eighth most-expensive gasoline prices.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.