Annual sturgeon fishing season on Black Lake set for Feb. 3

Anglers will get their annual opportunity to catch a lake sturgeon on Black Lake in northern Michigan's Cheboygan County.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says the sturgeon season will begin at 8 a.m. Feb. 3. Participants are required to register.

Seven of the prized fish can be harvested this year on the lake. To reduce the chance that too many will be taken, officials will close the season once the sixth is caught, or if five have been landed at the end of any fishing day.

Fishing hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day of the season, which end no later than Feb. 7.

The rules are intended to let as many anglers as possible take part while protecting the species from overharvest.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.