Michigan jumps out to early lead, holds off Iowa 75-68

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) -- Zavier Simpson and Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman each scored 15 points and Michigan beat host Iowa 75-68 on Tuesday night, extending its winning streak to six games.

Charles Matthews scored 14 points and Isaiah Livers had 13 for the Wolverines (13-3, 2-1 Big Ten), who won in Iowa City for the first time since 2011.

What was supposed to be a close game never really was -- not after the blistering start that Michigan got off to.

The Wolverines made eight of their first 11 3s, and an early 19-4 run helped put it ahead by as much as 18 late in the first half.

Iowa (9-7, 0-3) briefly closed to within seven early in the second half. But it kept leaving Michigan open for easy 3s, including one from Abdur-Rahkman that made it 69-54 with 6:49 left.

The Wolverines finished 11 of 25 on 3s.

Tyler Cook had 28 for the Hawkeyes. They went 15 of 37 from the floor on shots not taken by Cook, but went on a late 9-0 run that made the score seem closer than the game actually was.

THE BIG PICTURE

Michigan: Getting 37 points from the bench was an encouraging sign for a team that leans as much on its starters as Michigan does. It was also a milestone night for coach John Beilein. He now has 100 Big Ten wins, and he's 20 shy of tying Johnny Orr for the school record.

Iowa: The strides the Hawkeyes made during their recent five-game winning streak? They were nowhere to be found. Iowa's defense was abysmal in the opening half, turnovers (13 on Tuesday) continue to be a huge problem and there weren't any consistent scoring options beyond Cook.

UP NEXT

Michigan hosts Illinois on Saturday.

Iowa will face Ohio State in Iowa City on Thursday.

