Non-profit providing straw bedding for animals during bitter cold

When dealing with freezing temperatures, it's not only important for us to stay warm but to make sure our pets are too.

A local non-profit called Helping Orphaned Pets Through Education is providing bedding for animals left outside to battle the biting cold.

They ask that during this time you help by bringing any animal out in the cold inside.

If you need straw to fill doghouses or cat shelters visit them on Clio Road, just north of West Pierson Road in Flint.

