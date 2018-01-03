Non-profit providing straw bedding for animals during bitter col - WNEM TV 5

Non-profit providing straw bedding for animals during bitter cold

Posted: Updated:
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

When dealing with freezing temperatures, it's not only important for us to stay warm but to make sure our pets are too.

A local non-profit called Helping Orphaned Pets Through Education is providing bedding for animals left outside to battle the biting cold.

They ask that during this time you help by bringing any animal out in the cold inside.

If you need straw to fill doghouses or cat shelters visit them on Clio Road, just north of West Pierson Road in Flint.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.