Deeper into the deep freeze

We've been talking about it all week, and now it's finally here. The coldest air of the season will push Mid-Michigan dangerously further into the deep freeze as we wrap up the first week of 2018.

Current Weather Alerts

WIND CHILL WARNING in effect until Noon Friday for the following counties: ALCONA, ARENAC, BAY, GENESEE, GLADWIN, HURON, IOSCO, LAPEER, MIDLAND, OGEMAW, SAGINAW, SANILAC, SHIAWASSEE, TUSCOLA.

WIND CHILL ADVISORY in effect for ROSCOMMON County until Noon Friday.

WIND CHILL ADVISORY in effect until 11:00 AM Friday for the following counties: CLARE, GRATIOT, ISABELLA.

Thanks to a lingering northwest wind at 6-12 mph, the real feel of the air will fall to between -15 and -35 overnight and into Friday morning. At these levels, frostbite will occur on exposed skin in as little as 10-30 minutes. If you have to venture outside for any length of time, it is imperative that you cover up as completely as possible.

Limit your exposure to this frigid air, and remember to bring your pets in for the night as well. They are just as susceptible to the dangers of this cold as we are.

Friday

We'll do this all over again on Friday. Another mix of sun and clouds comes our way, with highs again held to 5 degrees or less. Wind chills will remain well below zero throughout the day, with northwest winds persisting at 10-15 mph. Lows Friday night will drop even farther, coming in between -10 to -15 in some areas.

