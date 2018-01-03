Light snow for Wednesday, cold sticks around

Temperatures had a chance to climb into the 20s across parts of Mid-Michigan on Tuesday, but the biting wind chills refused to let up keeping things bitterly cold through the day. Thankfully we did sneak in some sunshine to help out a little bit!

Wind Chill Advisory: in effect for the counties of Alcona, Iosco, Ogemaw, and Roscommon from 12 AM to 12 PM Thursday.

Wind chill advisories are in place through the morning on Thursday for our northern counties and more will likely be issued by tomorrow morning and for Friday morning, possibly Saturday morning too.

Today & Tonight

This afternoon, temperatures are near the middle to upper teens, but the wind chill is a problem once again for today.

Many are experiencing during the day feels like temperatures around 0 to -5 degrees, so make sure you bundle up today as you head out the door.

A few snow showers have joined us this afternoon, creating very slick and snow covered roads. The snow showers are light and accumulations won't be too impressive, generally less than an inch, it still won't take much create traveling dangers.

The snow showers should wind down this evening and we'll actually see some clearing during the overnight period.

For tonight, temperatures will crash toward zero for overnight lows with wind chills returning to around -10 to -20 below for tomorrow morning's commute.

Temperatures will take a fall to near 0 for overnight lows, with wind chills around -10 to -20 for Thursday morning. As always, if any advisories are issued, we'll let you know about them.

Don't forget about your pets and the dangers of temperatures this cold. Check out times of frostbite dangers here:

