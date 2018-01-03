How to heat your home affordably during bitter cold

During the winter months, cranking up the heat can mean a hike in your energy bill.

Luckily, there's a solution.

“The idea is to not make your home work harder than it has to. So, we often tell people to start with the thermostat,” said Brian Wheeler, public information director for Consumers Energy.

Wheeler said an easy way to save money is by changing your thermostat settings. He said 68 degrees is optimal during the winter, but if you're gone for five hours or less you can go down to 65...

If you're like many people and leave from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each weekday for work, Wheeler said to set your thermostat down to 58 degrees and see how that works.

Wheeler also named a few other things you can do.

Close your blinds at night to keep the cold out.

Make sure all doors to the outside and to your basement are closed.

Keep a healthy furnace with a clear filter.

“The price of natural gas, the cost of heating your home really is not too much, but of course it’s the time of year where we're all using that system to the max. So, use your system smartly. Be careful, be safe, and really you should get through the winter okay,” Wheeler said.

If you do all these things but are still having trouble footing the heating bill this month you can call 211. It's a free statewide service that connects you with non-profits in your community that are there to help.

Copyright 2018 CBS News / WLNS. All rights reserved.