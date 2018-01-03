Bay City bridge closure delayed due to extreme cold

A planned closure of a busy Bay City bridge has been delayed due to the bitter cold.

The Independence Bridge is set to close for three months to undergo repairs. Crews were supposed to start the $1.45 million project after the new year, but due to the extreme cold that closure has been delayed one week, according to the Bay City Department of Public Safety.

The closure will now be in effect from January 8, 2018 through March 30, 2018. Traffic will be detoured across the Liberty Bridge, using Woodside and Marquette.

This closure is necessary to replace the steel grid deck and stringers on the bridge.

The city is responsible for $72,500 of the repairs, according to Bay City Manager Dana Muscott.

