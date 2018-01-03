Several snow blowers stolen from Zilwaukee yards, garages - WNEM TV 5

Several snow blowers stolen from Zilwaukee yards, garages

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Stock photo Stock photo
ZILWAUKEE TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities are investigating a string of thefts in Mid-Michigan. 

Zilwaukee Police Department said Wednesday several snow blowers have been stolen from residents’ yards and garages.

The thefts have also taken place in neighboring communities, police said.

According to officials, witnesses have described a dark green colored Sudan as a possible suspect vehicle. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.