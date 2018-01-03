Advisories: Wind chills nosedive for Thursday morning

Let's face it, it's been cold the last few mornings regardless, but wind chills have come up a little bit from where they've been at times in recent days. At this point, anything in the positive numbers is something we'll take.

Today, it looks like more of the same, with wind chills staying cold, but having a chance to come into the positive numbers at times this afternoon.

But tonight...that's where things change once again. Wind chills temperatures tonight are expected to take a nosedive and the National Weather Service has already issued a Wind Chill Advisory for Thursday morning.

That advisory only includes are northern counties of Alcona, Iosco, Ogemaw, and Roscommon for now, going into effect at midnight tonight, lasting until 12 PM on Thursday. The NWS office in Gaylord who covers those counties, expects wind chills between -15 and -30 in this region Thursday morning.

While these are the only counties included right now, more will likely be added. Those advisories may be issued later today as wind chills area wide tonight are expected to fall to around -10 and -20, with some locations possibly dropping a bit colder than that.

Below, you can see projected wind chills tomorrow morning on our futurecast model.

Note: Image is not visible on the mobile app. Best viewed on desktop.

Wind chills are expected to stay cold through Friday morning as well, with more advisories likely, with a wind chill warning not out of the question. Be sure to stay tuned to the forecast for any new advisories or updates on current advisories.

Wind Chill Frostbite Times (Courtesy: NWS Detroit)

30 to 60 minutes: 0° to -15°

15 to 30 minutes: -15° to -30°

Less than 15 minutes: -30° to -50°

Less than 5 minutes: Below -50°

Extreme Cold Safety (Courtesy: NWS Detroit)

Limit time outdoors

Dress in layers

Do not leave skin uncovered

Travel with a cell phone

Do not leave pets outdoors

