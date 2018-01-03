Advisories: Wind chills nosedive for Thursday morning

Let's face it, it's been cold the last few mornings regardless, but wind chills have come up a little bit from where they've been at times in recent days. At this point, anything in the positive numbers is something we'll take.
Today, it looks like more of the same, with wind chills staying cold, but having a chance to come into the positive numbers at times this afternoon.
But tonight...that's where things change once again. Wind chills temperatures tonight are expected to take a nosedive and the National Weather Service has already issued a Wind Chill Advisory for Thursday morning.
That advisory only includes are northern counties of Alcona, Iosco, Ogemaw, and Roscommon for now, going into effect at midnight tonight, lasting until 12 PM on Thursday. The NWS office in Gaylord who covers those counties, expects wind chills between -15 and -30 in this region Thursday morning.
While these are the only counties included right now, more will likely be added. Those advisories may be issued later today as wind chills area wide tonight are expected to fall to around -10 and -20, with some locations possibly dropping a bit colder than that.
Below, you can see projected wind chills tomorrow morning on our futurecast model.
Wind chills are expected to stay cold through Friday morning as well, with more advisories likely, with a wind chill warning not out of the question. Be sure to stay tuned to the forecast for any new advisories or updates on current advisories.
Wind Chill Frostbite Times (Courtesy: NWS Detroit)
Extreme Cold Safety (Courtesy: NWS Detroit)
Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
A man is in custody in connection with the shooting death of a Mid-Michigan native and mother of five.More >
A man is in custody in connection with the shooting death of a Mid-Michigan native and mother of five.More >
A Saginaw man has quite the fish story to tell after catching a massive sturgeon on the Saginaw River.More >
A Saginaw man has quite the fish story to tell after catching a massive sturgeon on the Saginaw River.More >
Just as Mid-Michigan schools are getting ready to welcome back students after the holiday break, they are also facing the prospect of a snow day becoming a cold day.More >
Just as Mid-Michigan schools are getting ready to welcome back students after the holiday break, they are also facing the prospect of a snow day becoming a cold day.More >
It's official. Chip and Joanna Gaines are expecting baby number five.More >
It's official. Chip and Joanna Gaines are expecting baby number five.More >
Authorities say a western Michigan shoplifting suspect charged in a fatal crash while fleeing police has died while awaiting trial.More >
Authorities say a western Michigan shoplifting suspect charged in a fatal crash while fleeing police has died while awaiting trial.More >
A Michigan bowling complex is reviewing its dress code after receiving complaints that the policy targets black men.More >
A Michigan bowling complex is reviewing its dress code after receiving complaints that the policy targets black men.More >
Anchorage, Alaska, was warmer Tuesday than Jacksonville, Florida. The weather in the U.S. is that upside down.More >
Anchorage, Alaska, was warmer Tuesday than Jacksonville, Florida. The weather in the U.S. is that upside down.More >
The claims are everywhere: If you add apple cider vinegar to your daily diet, it will help you lose weight.More >
The claims are everywhere: If you add apple cider vinegar to your daily diet, it will help you lose weight.More >
A planned closure of a busy Bay City bridge has been delayed due to the bitter cold.More >
A planned closure of a busy Bay City bridge has been delayed due to the bitter cold.More >
Authorities say 96-year-old woman has died after apparently wandering away from her suburban Detroit home and being overcome by the cold.More >
Authorities say 96-year-old woman has died after apparently wandering away from her suburban Detroit home and being overcome by the cold.More >