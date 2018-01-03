Man charged in shooting death of Mid-Michigan mother

A man is in custody in connection with the shooting death of a Mid-Michigan native and mother of five.

LaDale Williams-Nelson has been charged with homicide-open murder, felon in possession of a firearm, felony firearm, domestic violence (third offense), interfering with electronic communications (911) and a supplemental charge for being a habitual offender.

Investigators said Williams-Nelson shot and killed his girlfriend, 25-year-old Leticia Vela, at a home in the 2100 block of Lee Street SW in Wyoming, Michigan.

The suspected murder weapon recovered from the scene was reported stolen out of Kentwood in 2016, police said.

Grand Rapids media outlets report Vela was born and raised in Saginaw.

She leaves behind five children, according to a GoFundMe page created to help family with funeral expenses.

A vigil was held for Vela in Saginaw Wednesday night.

Her friends and family bundled up outside the home of her aunt and uncle on Janes Street. They lit candles in her memory and had emotional embraces for a woman they remember as a loving person.

Williams-Nelson is in custody at the Kent County Correctional Facility. He is being held without bond.

