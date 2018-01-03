Flint schools' chief wants state plan on water testing

The head of Flint schools wants a comprehensive plan from the state that includes multiple rounds of testing of faucet and drinking fountain water for lead.

Flint Community Schools Superintendent Bilal Tawwab says Wednesday during a news conference that students will not be allowed to drink from the tap until officials and health professionals are satisfied with the water's safety.

He says the district will continue to use bottled water. The district serves about 4,500 students.

Michigan's Department of Environmental Quality has said district officials are not allowing the state to flush water lines or test the water.

The city's water system was contaminated by lead in 2014 and 2015 because corrosive water from the Flint River wasn't properly treated. Lead broke away in old pipes.

