Deputy's car rear-ended while stopped at crash on I-75

Slick conditions and multiple slide-offs were reported across Mid-Michigan roads on Wednesday.

One accident happened on SB I-75 at Dixie Highway/Exit 144 in Saginaw County at 3:33 p.m.

A deputy with the Saginaw County Sheriff's Office was responding to another crash in that area when his patrol car was rear-ended shortly after 1 p.m.

The deputy was taken to a local medical facility for minor injuries, the sheriff's office said. The other driver was not injured.

Michigan State Police also reported an accident on northbound I-75 in Saginaw County at the 136-mile marker.

Another crash was reported on southbound I-475 after the Hamilton Avenue Exit in Genesee County. That crash had the left lane blocked from just before 1 p.m. until shortly after 2 p.m.

