Bombogenesis or 'bomb cyclone'..the science behind the East Coast storm

Have you ever heard of the meteorological term Bombogenesis or a bomb cyclone?

The term has hit the news as the East Coast prepares for a massive storm hitting through the end of the week. It sounds somewhat scary, but it’s a term used to describe the strengthening of a low-pressure system.

>>MORE: On the East Coast storm here<<

It’s a term that does not describe the storm, but it describes a rapid deepening of a low-pressure system. Bombogenesis occurs when a surface low drops 24 or greater millibars (MB) in 24 hours. In other words, at least one millibar drop in pressure per hour within a 24 hour period. Basically a drastic drop in pressure in the span of a day.

The current East coast storm is expected to be a rapidly deepening low “Bomb”, with drastic pressure falls near or greater than the 24mb in 24 hours as it tracks up the Eastern seaboard.

This can occur any time of the year, but more so in the months of October through March.

Somewhat like a hurricane, this Nor’easter will create possible hurricane force winds with a significant pressure drop. Impacts along the East Coast will consist of storm surge, ice accumulation, heavy snowfall, and strong winds. Sometimes blizzard conditions can occur, and sometimes lightning can play a factor.

The National Weather Service says this system should dump 8 inches up to a foot of snow on the Boston area Thursday, and at least a foot of snow in the New York City region.

Michigan will not be impacted by this winter storm, but we have the bitter cold and some snow across Mid-Michigan. Click here to get your local forecast.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.