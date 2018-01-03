Deputies: Girl said masked man offered her ride, candy

The Midland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 9-year-old girl said she was approached by a man in a ski mask and offered candy.

It happened on Dec. 30, 2017, in the 200 block of West Fike Road in Edenville Township.

The child told investigators she had been at a friend’s home, a short distance away from her house and decided to walk home.

While left at around 4:45 p.m. and said an older model black GMC or Ford panel van with an “I heart candy” bumper sticker pulled into a driveway.

She went on to say that a man opened the door and asked her if she wanted a ride, and offered her candy.

The child said he was wearing all black and had a ski mask on. She also said that there was a second person in the van wearing a ski mask.

The girl ran back to her friend’s home and told her friend’s parents.

Deputies have checked the area, increased patrols, and spoken with area residents, but the suspicious vehicle has not been found.

If you have any information, call the Midland County Sheriff’s Office at (989) 839-4622.

