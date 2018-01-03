Saginaw man charged with child abuse, boy in 'very serious condition'

A 3-year-old boy is in very serious condition after police said his mom's boyfriend beat him, and now that man has gone before a judge.

Saginaw Township police officers responded to a call for a child who was not breathing at 2 p.m. on Jan. 1 at an apartment at 4923 Fontaine Blvd.

Paramedics and police officers were able to revive the boy. He was transported to an area hospital where he is in "very serious condition," police said.

Police learned the boy had been severely beaten and arrested the mom's 26-year-old boyfriend, Tavaris Williams, who lived with the family, police said.

Williams has been charged with first-degree child abuse on Jan. 4.

The child is in the ICU, police said.

