Former realtor accused of embezzling thousands of dollars faces victims in court

He was convicted of swindling home buyers out of their hard-earned money.

On Wednesday, that former real estate agent was back in court.

"Ian Miller is a crooked thief," said Eric Weston, family member of one of Miller's victims.

Miller used to own a real estate company in Bay City, but that business evaporated after he took a no contest plea to ripping off customers who wanted to do business through him.

The former owner of Top Producers Real Estate in Bay City is accused of stealing more than $80,000 from his clients.

His victims would give him a check to close on a home and he gave them the keys. However, the seller of the house said they never received any money.

One of the victims was an elderly couple.

"He stole from my elderly in-laws. He needs to pay everyone back for the money they have spent trying to work through this situation," Weston said.

Another victim asked Miller be sentenced to time behind bars.

"This man stole the life sum savings of our savings. That included money that came from my retirement, about 10 years of my retirement," said Zane Rybkowski, victim.

Miller then apologized to his victims saying because of his actions he has hurt them.

"I know you put your trust in me and I let you down. I know it may be hard for you to understand, but all I can ask is that you please try," Miller said. "At the time this happened, my day to day pressure and stress that I was under was just too much. And that helped me make decisions then that I now know were wrong and hurt others and for that I'm very sorry."

Miller is scheduled to be back in court at the end of this month. At that time he will probably be sentenced behind bars and find out his restitution to his victims.

