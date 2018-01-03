Proposed rezoning could turn Mt. Morris area into medical marijuana facility

Residents are expressing growing concerns over proposed rezoning, fearing it could transform their neighborhood into a sea of medical marijuana businesses.

The Mt. Morris Township Planning Commission met on Wednesday to discuss the rezoning recommendation.

"Well it could be the difference between losing the buffer we have between Clio Road and this neighborhood," said Matt McLincha, resident.

He likes his quiet neighborhood. He is worried the natural buffer that provides silent serenity could be gone.

Officials in Mt. Morris Township are considering rezoning some land along and west of Clio Road from community commercial to light manufacturing.

"By changing it over to light manufacturing it opens the door to possibly lose that green zone, which brings a lot of that into our neighborhood," Mclincha said.

He also fears rezoning to a classification of light manufacturing could pave the way to plant medical marijuana facilities there.

The township passed a medical marijuana ordinance in December.

"Whether it is pot or not, if you even open up for light manufacturing you bring in all sorts of trucks and other traffic and other type of people that are coming in here that you don't necessarily want in your neighborhood," Mclincha said.

It is unclear if the township will classify that area as light manufacturing or what type of light manufacturing might take place there.

McLincha hopes the natural buffer between Clio Road and his neighborhood stays intact.

"If they were to rezone just along Clio Road for those buildings up there, that's fine. It puts businesses in and it puts people in those buildings. And it makes it to where people can make money off that property," McLincha said.

The township board plans to vote on the rezoning proposal on Feb. 12.

