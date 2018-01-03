Michigan agency offers 2 ice fishing courses this winter

If you'd like to learn how to fish through ice, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is offering lessons this winter.

The DNR Outdoor Skills Academy's Hard Water School ice-fishing course will be taught Jan. 27 and Feb. 24 at the Carl T. Johnson Hunt and Fish Center in Cadillac.

It will cover topics including how to set up equipment; how and where to fish; when to be out on the ice; how to fish with electronics; safety and following regulations.

A warming hut, augers and some shanties will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, but participants are encouraged to bring their own equipment.

Each class costs $30 per person and includes lunch.

For more information, contact Ed Shaw at 231-779-1321 or shawe@michigan.gov

