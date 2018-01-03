Firebirds Launch 3rd Annual “Firebirds Fight Hunger Month” This Saturday, January 6th



Flint, Mich. – The Flint Firebirds are partnering with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan for the third annual “Firebirds Fight Hunger” campaign.

During the month of January, fans may bring in five or more canned or boxed food items to receive a complimentary sponsored Silver Level ticket to any of the six Firebirds’ home games. Fans may drop off donated food at the Flint Firebirds Merchandise Store to receive the discount.

The spirit of giving needs to go beyond just the holidays,” said Costa Papista, Firebirds Team President. “Walking through the Food Bank’s warehouse this morning, it was evident that the shelves are becoming depleted. So we’re asking the community to come out, enjoy a great game of OHL hockey and give back to the local Food Bank of Eastern Michigan.”

More than 331,000 people are impacted by the Food Bank each year and 2018 will be no different.

“This holiday season has been very busy at the Food Bank. We distributed nearly 5 million pounds of food to area families. But, hunger is a year round problem and we still need your help,” said Cathy Blankenship VP of Development and Communications. “It's time now to refill the shelves so we will be able to feed people during the winter when many families struggle with increased utility and medical bills.”

This partnership between the Flint Firebirds and the Food Bank will help restock warehouses and provide food for families in need throughout the 22-county service area.

The Firebirds have six home games at the Dort Federal Event Center in the month of January beginning this Saturday, Jan. 6. Ticket information can be found online at www.FlintFirebirds.com.

About the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan: Serving local families in need since 1981, the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan has grown to provide over 25 million pounds of food each year through more than 415 partner agencies in 22 counties. Partner agencies consist of local soup kitchens, homeless shelters and food pantries who strive to feed more than 300,000 people who struggle with hunger throughout eastern Michigan. For more information, visit www.fbem.org.

