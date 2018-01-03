Pistons can't cool off Heat

MIAMI (AP) -- Kelly Olynyk scored 25 points, including a big layup with 39 seconds left, and Goran Dragic added 24 as the Miami Heat held off the Detroit Pistons 111-104 on Wednesday night.

Olynyk finished with 13 rebounds and Dragic had 13 assists for the Heat, who are three games over .500 for the first time since April 2016.

Josh Richardson scored 22 for Miami, which shot 51 percent and outscored the Pistons 51-27 from 3-point range. James Johnson scored 16, Wayne Ellington had 12 and Hassan Whiteside added 10 for the Heat.

Tobias Harris led a balanced Detroit effort with 19. Reggie Bullock scored 17, Avery Bradley and Boban Marjanovic had 15 apiece, Dwight Buycks scored 14 and Luke Kennard added 13 on 6-for-7 shooting for the Pistons.

The Pistons were without center Andre Drummond, sidelined by a rib injury. That meant Marjanovic made his first start since the end of the 2015-16 season, when he was with San Antonio.

Olynyk's drive with 2:40 left pushed the lead to 105-98, when he took a pass in the high post, let cutters run off him and then turned and did the rest himself. But what may have been his biggest play came in the final minute, when he extended a Heat possession by tapping an offensive rebound to Richardson. Dragic found Olynyk for a layup to cap that trip, Miami led by five and it finished off the win.

Bullock was 4 for 4 in the third quarter, all from 3-point range, and Detroit erased what was a nine-point Miami lead to pull into an 81-81 tie going into the fourth. The Pistons finished the third on a 14-5 run.

The game was tied three more times in the fourth, before Ellington's 3-pointer with 6:39 left put Miami up 97-94.

