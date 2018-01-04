Wind Chill Warnings and Advisories issued across Mid-Michigan for Thursday into Friday

We've been well below average in the temperature department over the last few weeks and while there's some light at the end of the tunnel, we're going to be even colder the next few days than we have been.

Wind chills are expected to be dangerously cold the next few days, with advisories continuing into Friday as well. See the hour-by-hour, here.

Current Weather Alerts

Wind Chill Warning & Advisory: in effect for multiple counties in the TV5 viewing area. Expiration times vary. For more specific information for your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.

Today & Tonight

If there's a bright spot in the forecast for today, if you're not a fan of the cold weather that is, it's that we'll have plenty of sunshine returning to the area after clouds dominated the skies yesterday.

We'll also remain dry in most areas, but there may be a few lake-effect snow bands that will mostly remain out over Lake Huron, that could possibly clip the eastern shoreline areas. For those areas, we'll keep a slight chance of snow, but away from the shoreline, we should have no troubles just a good mix of the sun and clouds.

Sunshine today will be purely cosmetic, as temperatures will stick in the single numbers and lower teens throughout this afternoon.

Of course, it's the wind chill that will be the big story, with values expected to frequently hover between -5 to -25 below zero through our Thursday. Some locations may dip colder than that at times.

Skies are expected to remain generally clear through the evening and overnight hours tonight, which will allow actual temperatures to fall off the cliff. Expect low temperatures to fall well below zero tonight, some even closing in towards-10 or even lower.

That means wind chills will fall even farther tonight, making another round of advisories for tomorrow morning, (with some in place for tomorrow, for counties click here) If any Wind Chill warnings would likely be issued for wind chills that could fall to -25 or lower.

Don't forget frostbite and hypothermia can play a huge role with temperatures this cold. Below shows times frostbite wills set in and at what wind chill.

Wind Chill Frostbite Times: 30 to 60 Minutes: 0 to -15 15 to 30 Minutes: -15 to -30 Less Than 15 Minutes: -30 to -50 Less Than 5 Minutes: Below -50



Friday

It's going to be another cold day across the entire state, with more cold lingering around. Real air temperatures will max out in the single digits with more sunshine expected. The winds will stay strong once again, so the feels like temperatures or wind chill values will dip well below zero once again for the entire day. The overnight period will be more cold, temperatures getting knocked down near -10 degrees in some spots. With that in mind the wind chill will remain closer to 10 to 30 below zero.

Take the necessary precautions with temperatures this dangerously low.

