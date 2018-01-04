Winter storm blasts Eastern Seaboard - WNEM TV 5

Winter storm blasts Eastern Seaboard

BOSTON (AP) -

A powerful winter storm is making life miserable along the East Coast.

It has forced cancellations of thousands of flights along with fears of flooding and power outages.

In Boston, officials are urging residents to stay home so that crews can keep the streets cleared. Up to 14 inches of snow is expected there.

This storm has triggered snow in Florida and is linked to at least 17 deaths as far south as Texas.

( Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved )

