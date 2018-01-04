Fraternity social events resuming after hazing allegations - WNEM TV 5

Fraternity social events resuming after hazing allegations

ANN ARBOR, MI (AP) -

A student-run council at the University of Michigan says fraternity social events will resume after being suspended following allegations of sexual misconduct and hazing involving fraternity members.

The Interfraternity Council says in a statement Wednesday that the self-imposed suspension allowed it to "conduct an extensive review ... to identify the policies and practices needing improvement within the community." It says "reforms" will be enacted on a chapter-by-chapter basis, but didn't release specifics.

The council, which governs fraternity chapters at the Ann Arbor school, announced the suspension in November.

The council hasn't detailed the allegations, but The Michigan Daily student newspaper has reported that allegations outlined to the council included reports of sexual misconduct, multiple reports of hazing and people being taken to hospitals on weekends during the fall.

