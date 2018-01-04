Two men arrested in drug bust

Two men are behind bars following a drug raid in Huron County.

Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson said officers from several departments raided an apartment on East Main Street in Ubly Wednesday afternoon.

>>Slideshow: Mid-Michigan mug shots<<

They arrested a 27-year-old Ubly man on felony drug charges and seized marijuana, crystal meth, and what is believed to be crack cocaine.

That raid led to a traffic stop in Bad Axe and the arrest of40-year-old Bad Axe man. Police seized methamphetamine and powdered drugs along with his van and cell phone.

Sheriff Hanson says the investigation followed several tips to police.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.