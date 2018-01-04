Two men arrested in drug bust - WNEM TV 5

Two men arrested in drug bust

BAD AXE, MI (WNEM) -

Two men are behind bars following a drug raid in Huron County.

Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson said officers from several departments raided an apartment on East Main Street in Ubly Wednesday afternoon.

They arrested a 27-year-old Ubly man on felony drug charges and seized marijuana, crystal meth, and what is believed to be crack cocaine.

That raid led to a traffic stop in Bad Axe and the arrest of40-year-old Bad Axe man. Police seized methamphetamine and powdered drugs along with his van and cell phone.

Sheriff Hanson says the investigation followed several tips to police.

