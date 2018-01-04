Piper, Traverse City airport dog, passes away from cancer

Piper, the dog that made headlines for keeping runways at Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City clear of wildlife, has passed away.

K-9 Piper passed away Wednesday night after fighting a year-long battle with prostate cancer.

The Border Collie rose to fame when videos of him chasing birds and tracking mammals hit social media.

He officially started working at the airport in January of 2015.

In a post on the Cherry Capital Airport K-9 Team page, they said that Piper enjoyed a pain-free last day, filled with “love from family and friends, mostly his fellow airport employees. He played soccer, got some much deserved butt scratches and yes, he chased away one last snowy owl as he sailed into the night.”

Piper's owner, Brian Edwards, is the airport's director of operations.

The U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City flag was taken down, folded and presented following Piper’s death.

