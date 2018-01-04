Attempted traffic stop sparks chase, arrest

An attempt to stop a man with outstanding warrants sparked a chase early Thursday morning.

Saginaw Chief Robert Ruth told TV5 that officers attempted a traffic stop on a suspect with outstanding warrants, who was also known to carry concealed weapons.

But instead of stopping, Ruth said that suspect drove off and was chased through the city.

Ruth said he hit a utility pole near Arthur Hill High School, but continued for several miles before stopping and running on foot.

He was chased down with help from a K-9 officer.

The man, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody.

An ambulance was called for the suspect, but no other details are available.

